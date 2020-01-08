Zarif: Iran’s actions are proportionate measures

Iran’s actions are proportionate measures in response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he said.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020
We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.