Footage of American bases shelling in Iraq published

The first shots of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) shelling of American bases in Iraq were published. The video was posted by IRIB News Agency.

“First #IRGC footage emerges showing #Iran missiles targeting #AinAlAssad airbase in #Iraq in response to General #Soleimani's assassination,” the source noted.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.