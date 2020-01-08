No one survived Ukrainian plane crash, Iranian rescuers say

Regrettably, no one on board of the Ukrainian passenger plane survived the crash, head of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pirhossein Koulivand said after search and rescue units were dispatched to the crash site.

The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, Mehr agency reported.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.