Smoke from Australian fires reaches Brazil

The smoke of forest fires in Australia, having crossed the Pacific Ocean and the South American continent, reached southern Brazil, MetSul, a private Brazilian meteorological company reported.

It was earlier reported that smoke from fires in Australia reached Chile and Argentina. Smoke could be seen over almost all the southern and central cities of Chile.

The highest concentration of smoke is observed in the south-west of the state on the border with Uruguay.

The company noted that there is no health risk because smoke is at a high altitude and does not affect surface air quality, RIA Novosti reported.

Millions of hectares of land have already burned out in Australia. A fire has killed 17 people in recent months, destroyed a thousand houses, according to some estimates, 8 thousand koalas and hundreds of thousands of other animals died. Authorities are sending naval ships and aircraft to the affected areas. Large-scale evacuation is underway on the southeast coast of Australia due to fires.