News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Most Americans expect war with Iran
Most Americans expect war with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Two-thirds of Americans (71%) expect a war with Iran over the next few years, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll after the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

In a similar poll in May 2019, 51% of respondents expected war.

"A separate Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran Jan. 3-6 found that 41% consider Iran to be an "imminent threat" to the United States, up 17 points from a similar poll that ran in May 2019. (tmsnrt.rs/35xJUDA)

It also found that 71% of Americans believe that the U.S. will be at war with Iran within the next few years, up 20 points from May’s poll," the source noted. "A growing minority of Americans say they are now in favor of a “preemptive attack” on Iran’s military. The poll found that 27% said the United States should strike first, up 15 points from May. Another 41% said the United States should not strike first and 33% said they do not know.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,108 adults in the Jan. 6-7 poll and 1,005 adults in the Jan. 3-6 poll. The results have a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points."

As reported earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures
Large personal bags will no longer be permitted…
 Chinese MFA calls on US and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully
"The worsening of the situation in the Middle East region is not in any side’s interests...
 Israeli PM says any country attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'
“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt ‘strongest blow...
 Iranian commander: US to face more harsh response in case of any further mischief
“It is time that the wicked US leaders understand the capabilities of the Islamic Republic…
Iranian FM: We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter…
 Analyst: Armenia should not take any one’s position on situation regarding Iran
And at the same time, it should show political flexibility…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos