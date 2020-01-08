Ukrainian president comments on UIA plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented Wednesday on the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran. The corresponding message was published in his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members were killed, he said.

Ukrainian embassy clarifies information about the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of the dead, he added.

He also expressed condolences to the families and friends of all passengers and crew.

As reported earlier, no one on board of the Ukrainian passenger plane survived the crash. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.