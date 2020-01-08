News
News
Armenia political scientist: All US military bases in region are within reach of Iran missiles
Armenia political scientist: All US military bases in region are within reach of Iran missiles
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The human casualties were the red line that both countries tried not to cross. Armenian political scientist, international law specialist Suren Sargsyan wrote this on Facebook, referring to the latest developments between the US and Iran.

"Everything happened as I had predicted," he wrote, in particular. "I had said that Iran would give a response to the death of General Soleimani. The human casualties were the red line that both countries tried not to cross; the red line is crossed.

Naturally, there will be no military clashes within the territories of the two countries.

Iran will strike back.

There will be clashes of armed units under the influence of the two states.

All US military bases in the region are within reach of Iranian missiles.

Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, etc. will be the likely points of conflict of interest.

I have no good prediction."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
