News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Iranian authorities reveal cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Tehran
Iranian authorities reveal cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Tehran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The cause of the crash of UIA Boeing in Tehran was a fire of engines, Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told the Islamic Republic News Agency

“Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told the Islamic Republic News Agency, the government’s official news agency, that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control. Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday and lost contact at 6:14 a.m., according to a flight tracker," NY Times reported
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia colonel’s child hospitalized after major road crash dies
In Shirak Province…
 Catholicos of All Armenians extends condolences to families, relatives of plane crash victims
May God rest their souls in peace…
 Ukrainian Embassy in Iran: Version of terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out now
The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran reported that according to preliminary information...
 Tense situation in Armenia’s Maralik (PHOTOS)
The maternity hospital and town hospital staff have blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri highway…
 Armenia inmate dies at Convicts' Hospital
He was suffering from several illnesses…
 MFA: According to preliminary data no Armenia nationals among casualties of Ukraine plane crash in Iran
The Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed near Tehran's international airport…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos