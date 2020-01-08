Armenia fake Facebook page host charged, arrested

YEREVAN. – The host of the fake “Diana Harutyunyan” Facebook page of Armenia has been charged. The National Security Service (NSS) press center informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He was charged under the Criminal Code articles on inciting national, racial, or religious hostility; and illegally accessing computer information.
Arrest was chosen as a precautionary measure against him.
On January 3, the aforesaid Facebook page reported that, allegedly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had congratulated the US President on the action taken against Iran's top military. This false news was also spread in the Azerbaijani and Iranian media.
On January 5, the NSS announced that the identity of the host of this fake Facebook page had been ascertained, he had been apprehended, had confessed, and detained.