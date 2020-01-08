Reports: 80 killed in Iran missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Nearly 80 people were killed in missile attacks on US air bases in Iraq, Press TV reported. However, it notes that it cannot independently confirm the exact number of victims.

Iranian state TV also reported the deaths of 80 Americans.

CNN, citing a source in the US administration, earlier reported that missiles fired by the Iranian side hit the part of Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq where there were no US troops.

According to a CNN source in the Iraqi security service, Iraqis were killed in an attack on the base. It did not specify the exact number of victims.