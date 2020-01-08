Preliminary list of Boeing 737 passengers killed

The preliminary list of passengers killed in the Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran became known. There were 15 Ukrainians: two passengers and 13 crew members on board, OBOZREVATEL reported.
• Canadian citizens - 73
• Iranian citizens - 71
• Swedish citizens - 8
• Afghan citizens - 6
• German citizens - 4
• UK citizens - 3
The plane has reportedly crashed as an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control. Black boxes have already been found.
No one on board of the Ukrainian passenger plane survived the crash. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.
According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.
CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.