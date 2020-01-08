Chinese MFA calls on US and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully

Beijing calls on Washington and Tehran to exercise restraint, move to dialogue and resolve conflicts peacefully.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang's remarks came at a briefing over Iran’s missile attack on two US military bases in Iraq, Reuters reported.

"The worsening of the situation in the Middle East region is not in any side’s interests," he said.

China has criticised the US for aggravating tension in the Middle East, the source noted adding that "an editorial on Tuesday in the government-run China Daily blamed the U.S. for creating a “cauldron of tensions” in the region.