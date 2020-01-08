News
Ukrainian Embassy in Iran: Version of terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out now
Ukrainian Embassy in Iran: Version of terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out now
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran reported that according to preliminary information, the plane crashed as a result of an engine accident for technical reasons.

Currently, the version of the terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out, UNIAN reported.

As reported earlier, no one on board of the Ukrainian passenger plane survived the crash. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was headed to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members.

CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport said the details of the crash are being investigated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
