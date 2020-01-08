Political scientist: Conflict on Iran can expand its geography

There is a typical hybrid war between the US and Iran, which involves third countries like Iraq, political scientist Aharon Vardanyan told reporters on Wednesday.

However, he did not rule out that the geography of this conflict could expand.

“For example, Syria, Lebanon, Israel and other countries of the region may be involved in this conflict between the US and Iran, especially if the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps openly declares that it is ready to strike back against Dubai, Haifa, and Tel Avivin if the US inflicts direct attacks on Iranian targets.

He noted that certain threats due to this aggravation may also arise for Armenia.

He recalled that the Iranian side had already once expressed its concern about the intensification of American intelligence in Armenia.

“Given all this, the Armenian side should exercise maximum caution, while showing goodwill and entering into negotiations with the countries of the region in various formats at every opportunity,” the expert noted.