News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Political scientist: Conflict on Iran can expand its geography
Political scientist: Conflict on Iran can expand its geography
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

There is a typical hybrid war between the US and Iran, which involves third countries like Iraq, political scientist Aharon Vardanyan told reporters on Wednesday.

However, he did not rule out that the geography of this conflict could expand. 

“For example, Syria, Lebanon, Israel and other countries of the region may be involved in this conflict between the US and Iran, especially if the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps openly declares that it is ready to strike back against Dubai, Haifa, and Tel Avivin if the US inflicts direct attacks on Iranian targets.

He noted that certain threats due to this aggravation may also arise for Armenia.

He recalled that the Iranian side had already once expressed its concern about the intensification of American intelligence in Armenia. 

“Given all this, the Armenian side should exercise maximum caution, while showing goodwill and entering into negotiations with the countries of the region in various formats at every opportunity,” the expert noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission President calls on US and Iran to immediately stop using weapons
“The use of weapons must stop now to give space to dialogue…
 Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures
Large personal bags will no longer be permitted…
 Chinese MFA calls on US and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully
"The worsening of the situation in the Middle East region is not in any side’s interests...
 Israeli PM says any country attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'
“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt ‘strongest blow...
 Iranian commander: US to face more harsh response in case of any further mischief
“It is time that the wicked US leaders understand the capabilities of the Islamic Republic…
Iranian FM: We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos