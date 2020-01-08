Armenian political scientist: New aggravation on Iran is not beneficial for global economy

A new aggravation on Iran could lead to an aggravation of the economic situation in the world, political scientist Garik Misakyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, any tension in the Persian Gulf could aggravate the economic situation not only in this region, but also in the world.

“From the very first minutes after the attack, oil prices went up on the world market, which caused problems on the exchange,” he noted.

Earlier in Baghdad, on the orders of US President Donald Trump and as a result of an American air strike, the legendary Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qasem Soleimani was killed. Iran attacked two US bases in Iraq in response.