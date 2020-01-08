News
NGO head: Azerbaijan may become springboard for military operations against Iran
NGO head: Azerbaijan may become springboard for military operations against Iran
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has hope that it could realize its plans amid the US-Iran confrontation, which are linked to claims to northern Iran, where, according to some reports, about 30 million Azerbaijanis live, President of the Assembly of Azerbaijani Armenians Grigori Ayvazyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, it is possible that the US, Israel and Azerbaijan may play the card of the so-called ‘southern Azerbaijan’. 

“This may be the beginning of the fact that Azerbaijan will become a bridgehead against Iran. Naturally, this will not pass without a trace, and Baku will agree to any deal, including with the US, if it receives support in the matter of Northern Iran and Karabakh. It is the unresolved Karabakh issue that prevents Aliyev from concentrating on ‘Iranian Azerbaijan’ issue,” Ayvazyan said.

The NGO head noted that in the long run, Iran has little chance of holding out against the US, since even the powerful USSR did not succeed. 

“Such processes can become a threat to statehood for us, and the opinion that we are a small country and can avoid the consequences of serious actions against Iran cannot withstand any criticism,” he said adding that the Armenian side needs to work to prevent the provocations of Azerbaijan, which were the other day, and to which the Armenian side had to respond.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
