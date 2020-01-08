Analyst: Armenia should not take any one’s position on situation regarding Iran

YEREVAN. – Armenia should not take any one’s position on the situation regarding Iran, and at the same time, it should show political flexibility. Iranian Studies expert Aharon Vardanyan stated this at a January 8 press conference.
According to him, in such a difficult political situation, supporting one of the parties is extremely dangerous and undesirable, and is fraught with complex consequences. "However, the statements made by the Armenian side are normal," Vardanyan added. "According to my information, following the Iranian media and private conversations, Iran is satisfied with the position of the Armenian side and the statements of the Armenian authorities, and a very positive backdrop has formed there toward Armenians."