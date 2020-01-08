News
Wednesday
January 08
News
UK Foreign Secretary condemns Iran’s attacks on US bases in Iraq
UK Foreign Secretary condemns Iran's attacks on US bases in Iraq
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned Iran’s attacks on US bases in Iraq, urging Tehran to immediately de-escalate the situation, BBC reported.

Mr Raab said he was concerned by reports of casualties and a war in the Middle East would only benefit terrorist groups.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
