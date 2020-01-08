News
Iranian commander: US to face more harsh response in case of any further mischief
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US will face a harsher response if it conducts any further mischief after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps fired tens of ballistic missiles at American bases in Iraq, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned.

The general warned the US authorities that today's missile strike was aimed at showing part of the capabilities and readiness of the Iranian armed forces in response to the assassination of General Soleimani by US forces.

“It is time that the wicked US leaders understand the capabilities of the Islamic Republic and adopt a wise policy and pull their troops out of the region as soon as possible,” Tehran Times reported referring to Bagheri. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
