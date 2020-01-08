Iranian FM: We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression

Iran does not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.
“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.
We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he said in a tweet.
