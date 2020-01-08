Analyst: Baku agent network has long been working against Armenia in whole region

YEREVAN. – The agent network Baku has long been working against Armenia in the whole region. Grigori Ayvazyan, Chairman of the Assembly of Armenians of Azerbaijan, said this at a January 8 press conference.
According to him, during the Nagorno-Karabakh War, the work of this network was also noticeable in the North Caucasus, when local residents were misled, spreading disinformation that, allegedly, Armenians were planning to occupy the Krasnodar and Stavropol regions.
"We also saw such a provocation against Armenians after the nightclub incident in Kazakhstan," he added. "Therefore, there is nothing surprising that such provocations also come on behalf of the Prime Minister of Armenia."
A fake Facebook page under the name of Diana Harutyunyan had reported that, supposedly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had congratulated the United States on its operations against Iranian top officials, and Azerbaijani media had "grabbed" this fabrication.
The user of this fake page was charged in Armenia with a criminal offense, and he was arrested.