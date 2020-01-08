News
Analyst: Azerbaijan personnel changes related to elections are closely linked to Karabakh issue
Analyst: Azerbaijan personnel changes related to elections are closely linked to Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – In Azerbaijan, personnel changes related to elections are closely linked to the Karabakh issue. Analyst Grigori Ayvazyan, Chairman of the Assembly of Azerbaijan Armenians, said this at a January 8 press conference.

"We see the process of strengthening the [Azerbaijan first lady] Mehriban Aliyeva clan," he said. "But the main goal of [President] Ilham Aliyev is to have personnel who will undoubtedly carry out his instructions."

The analyst noted that Azerbaijan has long made a decision on its principle position on the Karabakh issue.

"This position is conditioned by the fact that Karabakh must be part of Azerbaijan," Ayvazyan concluded. “Besides, they are perceptually talking about certain arrangements, the ‘Lavrov plan.’ The Armenian side responds to it by buying new weapons that fits into the logic of all processes, including the logic of preparing for war. "

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
