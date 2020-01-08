EU spares no effort to save Iranian nuclear deal

The European Union will spare no effort to maintain the Iranian nuclear deal, AP reported referring to European Commission President.
Ursula von der Leyen said that EU Foreign Minister Joseph Borrell will continue to work in the ‘midterm’ to reach all parties to the global deal in the hope of preserving the agreement.
The EC President also reaffirmed the need to reduce tensions in the region, especially after Iran’s missile strike on two US bases in response to the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US Air Force strike.
Borrell called on all parties involved in growing tensions to refrain from military action.
“The latest rocket attack on airbases in Iraq used by U.S. and coalition forces, among them European forces, is yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation. It is in no one’s interest to turn up the spiral of violence even further,” he said.
Borrell invited Iranian FM Javad Zarif to Brussels for talks. EU FMs will hold a special meeting to discuss the crisis on Friday.