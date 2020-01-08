Boy, 10, found hanged in Armenia village

The 10-year-old boy, who was found hanging by the lock of a door of a house in a village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia on July 6, has regained consciousness and is breathing on his own. This was reported to Armenian News-NEWS.am by the Yerevan hospital where this bot is treated.
The child's mother told Armenian News-NEWS.am that she had talked to her kid. She also said that she was doing housework when the incident occurred.
"My daughter shouted, 'Mom, the little brother has fallen to the ground,'" she said. "I came running, saw him strangled, lying on the ground, with a thread."
She noted that after finding her son hanging, her eldest daughter had cut the thread with a knife.
The child suffered from suffocation and loss of consciousness. He was taken to Vardenis town medical center, where, after receiving first aid, doctors transferred him to a Yerevan hospital in critical condition.
The child is in the intensive care unit.