Armenian Ombudsman expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has expressed condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.
“In connection with this tragic event, I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish them perseverance,” he said in a statement.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian passenger plane Boeing 737 has crashed in Tehran. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote all people on board died. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vadym Prystaiko, 11 Ukrainian citizens were killed.
According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on the plane.
The plane caught fire at the takeoff. Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told the IRNA that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control.