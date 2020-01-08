Ukraine stopping flights of Ukrainian airlines in Iranian airspace

Ukraine stops flights of Ukrainian airlines in the Iranian airspace from January 9, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk wrote in his Telegram channel.
According to him, flights will be banned until the causes of the disaster are clarified, 112 Ukraine TV channel reported.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian passenger plane Boeing 737 has crashed in Tehran. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote all people on board died. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vadym Prystaiko, 11 Ukrainian citizens were killed.
According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on the plane.
The plane caught fire at the takeoff. Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told IRNA that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control.