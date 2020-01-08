Putin and Erdogan meeting kicks off in Istanbul

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a one-on-one meeting in Istanbul in the presence of translators. The meeting was closed for media representatives, Interfax reported.
The Kremlin’s press service earlier reported that Putin plans to discuss with Erdogan the further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation and international issues, including the situation in Syria and Libya.
Erdogan, in its turn, said that he intends to discuss measures to achieve a truce in Idlib and the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria.
A spokesman for the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Putin and Erdogan will also touch upon the escalation of tension between the US and Iran after General Qasem Soleimani's assassination.
After the talks, the presidents will take part in the official launch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.