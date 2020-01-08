Two people do not board Ukrainian plane crashed in Tehran

A total of 169 passengers registered on flight from Iran to Kyiv, but two of them did not board the plane, Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov told reporters.
According to KP, rescuers found a handwritten note of the Canadian student who asks God to help with the exam. According to preliminary data, some of the victims of the disaster are students from Canada who returned to study after the Christmas holidays and chose this flight because of the low price.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian passenger plane Boeing 737 has crashed in Tehran. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote all people on board died. According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vadym Prystaiko, 11 Ukrainian citizens were killed.
According to preliminary data, there were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on the plane.
The plane caught fire at the takeoff. Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told IRNA that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control.