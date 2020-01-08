News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020
Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2020, Armenia's economic growth will be 4.9%. Hrant Mikayelyan, a researcher at the Caucasus Institute, stated this at a January 8 press conference.

According to him, the Central Bank gave such assessment. At the same time, he noted that when Armenia joined the EEU, it was given some deferral, which allowed to avoid the rise in the prices of 900 kinds of goods.

“Some deadlines have passed in 2016, some in 2018,” Mikayelyan explained. “Most of the deferral will be concluded in 2020, and the rest in 2022. This will lead to an overall rise in prices of around 0.5% in the market; everything will be clear in March-April.”

At the same time, he ruled out a possible increase in the prices of basic types of goods included in the consumer basket of the people in Armenia.

"I don't think bread, sugar, butter, and meat will go up in price," the analyst said. “In the case of poultry, increases are possible (…). [But] it is even possible that a poultry production growth will be registered in Armenia.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar draws near AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went down in the country…
 Ryanair continues Armenian expansion
“Ryanair is pleased to further develop direct EU links for Armenia…
 Exchange rates in Armenia
The euro exchange rate was AMD 537.26 (up by AMD 3.19), the British pound - AMD 629.13...
 Zvartnots Airport passenger blow exceeds 3 million in 2019
On this occasion all the passengers arriving from Moscow to Yerevan were surprised...
 Armenia agriculture expert: Government has proposed dubious programs
The farmers have done their best...
 Armenian state competition protection commission: Sugar price hike possible in January
The cost price of sugar produced in Armenia is higher than the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos