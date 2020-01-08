Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020

YEREVAN. – In 2020, Armenia's economic growth will be 4.9%. Hrant Mikayelyan, a researcher at the Caucasus Institute, stated this at a January 8 press conference.
According to him, the Central Bank gave such assessment. At the same time, he noted that when Armenia joined the EEU, it was given some deferral, which allowed to avoid the rise in the prices of 900 kinds of goods.
“Some deadlines have passed in 2016, some in 2018,” Mikayelyan explained. “Most of the deferral will be concluded in 2020, and the rest in 2022. This will lead to an overall rise in prices of around 0.5% in the market; everything will be clear in March-April.”
At the same time, he ruled out a possible increase in the prices of basic types of goods included in the consumer basket of the people in Armenia.
"I don't think bread, sugar, butter, and meat will go up in price," the analyst said. “In the case of poultry, increases are possible (…). [But] it is even possible that a poultry production growth will be registered in Armenia.”