Rouhani says US cannot evade consequences of its terroristic measures

The US cannot evade the consequences of its terroristic measures , said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
According to him, the Americans could not achieve their goals assassinating General Qasem Soleimani, Mehr reported.
“The US cannot evade the consequences its terroristic measures and will definitely receive the response of its wicked crime,” Rouhani said Wednesday adding that Americans made a grave historic mistake by this criminal act.
"If General Soleimani wished, he could terminate hundreds of American commanders in different parts of the region, but he was one of the most moderate military commanders in the region and the world,” he noted.
He also described the decision of the Iraqi parliament on the need for the withdrawal of American troops from the country as another response to the US criminal act.
"The Americans thought that they burned Gen. Soleimani’s body with missile, but they burned the hearts of millions of free people in the world and it is natural that America cannot distance itself from this catastrophe and it will definitely get a response for this crime,” the President added.