One dollar draws near AMD 480 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.76/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.16 (down by AMD 3.10), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 628.39 (down by AMD 0.74), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.75 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 279.88, AMD 24,183.52 and AMD 14,823.08, respectively.
