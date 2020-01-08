Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident

Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity

Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning

617 candidates registered to run in snap elections in Azerbaijan

Neymar: I would like to play with Ibrahimovic in the same team

Turkish Airlines terminates flights to and from Iran and Iraq

Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq

UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran

Armenia President offers condolences to Ukrainian and Iranian counterparts

Armenia PM sends telegrams of condolence to Ukraine and Iran Presidents

Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran

FC Pyunik trains for first time under Berezovsky's leadership

Henrikh Mkhitaryan receives injury again

What will happen to teeth if you stop fluoridating water?

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz

Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran

Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election as Spanish PM

Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, killing all people aboard, Iran attacks US bases in Iraq, 08.01.19 digest

Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war

Emery: Neymar wanted to be leader in PSG, just like Messi in FC Barcelona

5 important steps: How to protect yourself from cancer?

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: No ground to terminate flights through Iran's airspace yet

Iran not going to send black boxes of Ukrainian plane to Boeing

Cyprus allows US to deploy rapid response team on island

Turkish, Russian President call for ceasefire in Libya on January 12

Putin, Erdogan stand for peaceful resolution of problems in Persian Gulf

Boeing 737 has Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight the day before crashing in Tehran

Armenia MFA: Embassy in Baghdad operating under normal regime

EU spares no effort to save Iranian nuclear deal

Jadon Sancho to not leave Borussia Dortmund in January

Erdogan: Tension between US and Iran has reached dangerous level

Armenia joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group

Real Madrid wants to purchase Lautaro Martinez

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office denies motion to release television company owner via personal pledge

France not planning to pull servicemen out of Iraq yet

India, Pakistan warn citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq

NATO Secretary General condemns Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Putin, Erdogan launch Turkish Stream

Armenia, Poland to sign military-technical cooperation agreement

Armenia soldier who is found dead was married, had one son

Pilates instructor unveils secret of Adele’s incredible weight loss

Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident

Roman Berezovsky appointed Pyunik manager

Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia

Brendan Rodgers: Nobody will leave Lester City in January

Armenia civil aviation: Flights between Yerevan, Tehran operating as normal

Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020

Analyst: Closed borders keeping people from making investments in Armenia

Armenia man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl

Spain pulls some of its troops out of Iraq

Turkish FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

Turkish FM to visit Iraq

Armenian contractual soldier's body found at military post, criminal case instituted

Joaquin Phoenix to wear the same tuxedo for all award ceremonies

One dollar draws near AMD 480 in Armenia

Peacekeepers complete their mission in Lebanon and return to Armenia

Armenian Ombudsman expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Unai Emery wants to return to Spanish championship

Iran deputy chief of mission to Armenia: US operation in Iraq was contrary to international law

Book of Mourning opened at Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia

Rouhani says US cannot evade consequences of its terroristic measures

Those protesting closure of Maralik maternity hospital reopen Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

Two people do not board Ukrainian plane crashed in Tehran

Chelsea offer 50 million euros to sign Moussa Dembele

Boy, 10, found hanged in Armenia village

Assembly of Azerbaijani Armenians President on genocide of Armenians in Sumgait and Baku

Ukraine stopping flights of Ukrainian airlines in Iranian airspace

Putin and Erdogan meeting kicks off in Istanbul

Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash

Gor Malakyan to join Zhetysu, Kamo Hovhannisyan may move to Kairat

OPEC sees no risks of oil shortages amid tense situation in Middle East

Analyst: Azerbaijan personnel changes related to elections are closely linked to Karabakh issue

European Commission President urges US, Iran to immediately stop using weapons

Analyst: Baku agent network has long been working against Armenia in whole region

UEFA boss to newly elected Armenia football federation president: I wish you the best of luck

Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures

Chinese MFA calls on US and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully

Israeli PM says any country attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'

Iranian commander: US to face more harsh response in case of any further mischief

Iranian FM: We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression

Analyst: Armenia should not take any one’s position on situation regarding Iran

UK Foreign Secretary condemns Iran’s attacks on US bases in Iraq

Armenia colonel’s child hospitalized after major road crash dies

Iranologist: Qasem Soleimani had a flexible position on Karabakh issue

NGO head: Azerbaijan may become springboard for military operations against Iran

U.S. Embassy in Yerevan temporarily suspends some visa services

Armenian political scientist: New aggravation on Iran is not beneficial for global economy

Doing plank every day for a min to help you lose weight, tighten your body

Iran embassy in Armenia to open book of mourning on General Soleimani’s death

Cindy Crawford’s daughter poses in mystical photoshoot

Khamenei: They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough

Armenia's Pashinyan convenes meeting to discuss situation in region

Catholicos of All Armenians extends condolences to families, relatives of plane crash victims

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation appeal

Political scientist: Conflict on Iran can expand its geography

Milan intend to sell Suso this month

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran: Version of terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out now

General Qasem Soleimani buried in Kerman

Tense situation in Armenia’s Maralik (PHOTOS)

Armenia inmate dies at Convicts' Hospital