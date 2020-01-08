News
Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident
Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Comedic actor Hovhannes Azoyan has been recognized as the victim of an incident in the Hrazdan Gorge of Yerevan. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On January 3, police received a call that a man had struck Azoyan in the Hrazdan Gorge. The police who arrived at the scene found out the details of the incident and interviewed the actor.

The suspect is a 30-year-old resident of Yerevan. At the police station, he explained what had happened.

Police have launched a criminal case on charges of hooliganism.

An investigation is underway.

Hovhannes Azoyan had told on Facebook livestream that the incident had occurred in a place where young people gather and try to create contemporary music.
This text available in   Հայերեն
