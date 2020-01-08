Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia has opened a Book of Mourning in light of the martyrdom of general, commander Qasem Soleimani, and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan recently visited the embassy and left a note.
Afterwards, Papikyan told reporters the following: “On behalf of the Government of Armenia, I expressed my deep condolence to the government and people of Iran over the death of Iran’s high-ranking official Qasem Soleimani and voiced hope that there won’t be further tension and the two partnering states will have a rather deep will. Armenia attaches importance to peace in the region and has an unequivocal position on the issue, that is, we call on the two partners to negotiate and prevent further tension.”
When asked what threats he sees for Armenia in this situation, Papikyan said the following: “There is no threat at this moment. I believe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant government agencies will comment on the rest.”