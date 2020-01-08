News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia
Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics


The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia has opened a Book of Mourning in light of the martyrdom of general, commander Qasem Soleimani, and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan recently visited the embassy and left a note.

Afterwards, Papikyan told reporters the following: “On behalf of the Government of Armenia, I expressed my deep condolence to the government and people of Iran over the death of Iran’s high-ranking official Qasem Soleimani and voiced hope that there won’t be further tension and the two partnering states will have a rather deep will. Armenia attaches importance to peace in the region and has an unequivocal position on the issue, that is, we call on the two partners to negotiate and prevent further tension.”

When asked what threats he sees for Armenia in this situation, Papikyan said the following: “There is no threat at this moment. I believe the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the relevant government agencies will comment on the rest.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia civil aviation: Flights between Yerevan, Tehran operating as normal
There have been no problems...
 Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash
I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport…
 National Agenda Party's council calls on Armenian authorities to maintain active neutrality
The council of the National Agenda Party also calls on the...
 Armenia, Iran sign joint action plan on labor, social affairs
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan paid an official visit to Iran…
 Deputy PM: Increasing barters between Armenia and Iran depends on infrastructure development
With respect to the natural gas-electricity exchange…
 Diplomat: Iran developments are of key importance for Armenia
It is important that Armenia brings its element to our common integration process...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos