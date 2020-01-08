NATO Secretary General condemns Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemns Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.
"I condemn the Iranian missile attacks on US & coalition forces in Iraq. NATO calls on Iran to refrain from further violence. Allies continue to consult & remain committed to our training mission in Iraq," he tweeted.
As reported earlier, Iran has launched rocket attacks on US bases in Iraq in response to the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.
I condemn the Iranian missile attacks on US & @coalition forces in Iraq. #NATO calls on Iran to refrain from further violence. Allies continue to consult & remain committed to our training mission in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/6PdXMZxSNB— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 8, 2020