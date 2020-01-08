News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia soldier who is found dead was married, had one son
Armenia soldier who is found dead was married, had one son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Gegham Khachatryan, 32, the contract soldier who is believed to have committed suicide, was from Berd town of Armenia’s Tavush province.

Berd mayor Harutyun Manucharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the soldier was married and had an 11-year-old son.

According to the mayor, the family had rented a house in Berd upon returning from Russia, and Khachatryan had been a contract serviceman for several years.

On January 6, contract serviceman Gegham Khachatryan had shot himself with the machine gun registered to him in a combat position at a military unit of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the incident.

An investigation is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Minister visits one of Artsakh military units
The defense ministers of Armenia and Artsakh congratulated the servicemen on New Year and Christmas...
 Armenia PM to deceased soldier's relatives: We'll do our best to make sure investigation is objective
The relatives claimed that they haven’t received any...
 Armenian army's general staff chief not rushing to comment on case of deceased serviceman
During a press conference, the army general recalled that a...
 Armenia PM meeting with relatives of deceased serviceman
A while ago, Artur Ajamyan’s relatives had closed...
 Armenia PM assistant to dead soldier's relatives: Premier had come down to meet with you
But when he found out on the way that you were blocking the road, he turned back and left…
 Deceased Yazidi soldier’s relatives block downtown Yerevan road, sit on avenue
According to them, the serviceman was killed, but no objective investigation is carried out…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos