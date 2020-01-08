Armenia, Poland to sign military-technical cooperation agreement

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Armenia Pavel Cheplak and outgoing military attaché, Colonel Krzysztof Mikolajczyk.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, Davit Tonoyan expressed gratitude to Colonel Mikolajczyk for his efforts in the development of cooperation between Poland and Armenia in the defense sector.
Ambassador Cheplak affirmed Poland’s willingness to enhance mutual cooperation and attached importance to the signing of an agreement on military-technical cooperation between the two countries that has already been agreed upon.
Issues on the latest developments in the region were also discussed during the meeting.