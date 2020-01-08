News
Erdogan: Tension between US and Iran has reached dangerous level
Erdogan: Tension between US and Iran has reached dangerous level
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

The tension between the US and Iran has reached a dangerous level, and Ankara doesn’t want to see the region transform into a zone for military operations. This is what President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared during the ceremony of exploiting the Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline, RIA Novosti reported.

We have been experiencing difficult times recently. The relations between Iran and the US have reached a level that extremely concerns us. We don’t want the region to become a zone for military operations, Erdogan said, adding that Turkey will continue to negotiate with all the parties and won’t let the region be covered with blood.
