Cyprus allows US to deploy rapid response team on island

The government of Cyprus has approved the US request for the temporary deployment of a rapid response team, AFP reported.
Cyprus "gave its consent for the temporary stationing in Cyprus of a rapid response unit whose task will be to evacuate US diplomatic missions to the region, as well as US citizens, if necessary," said government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos.
Iran launched a missile attack on US bases in Iraq in response to the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani as a result of a US air strike in Baghdad on January 3.