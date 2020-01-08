Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war

Iraq calls on the US and Iran to exercise restraint and respect the Iraqi state.
A crisis in the region could turn into a devastating war, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi tweeted a statement.
“We have called, and we call on all, to exercise restraint … adhere to international covenants, respect the Iraqi state and the decisions of its government, and help it to contain and overcome this serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war," The Guardian reported quoting the statement.
Iraq was warned of impending attacks, precautions were taken. Now the Iraqi government does not have accurate data on losses on their part or on the part of the US-led coalition.
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.