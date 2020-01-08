News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war
Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iraq calls on the US and Iran to exercise restraint and respect the Iraqi state.

A crisis in the region could turn into a devastating war, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi tweeted a statement.

“We have called, and we call on all, to exercise restraint … adhere to international covenants, respect the Iraqi state and the decisions of its government, and help it to contain and overcome this serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war," The Guardian reported quoting the statement.

Iraq was warned of impending attacks, precautions were taken. Now the Iraqi government does not have accurate data on losses on their part or on the part of the US-led coalition.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity
Vardanov doesn’t rule out the fact that the US will...
 Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq
The tension that the US incited in the Middle East is...
 UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran
Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres welcomes the...
 Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran
Trump said the US is open for...
 Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran
Trump said the United States would impose additional economic sanctions...
 Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region
”We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, call on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos