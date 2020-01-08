Boeing 737 has Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight the day before crashing in Tehran

The Ukrainian Boeing 737, which crashed in Tehran on Wednesday, had Yerevan-Kyiv flight on Tuesday, Flightradar24 reported.
According to the website, the crashed plane flew to London from Kyiv on January 6, then from London to Kyiv, and the same day it arrived to Yerevan, after which it flew from Yerevan to Kyiv. From Kyiv, it went to Milan, returned to Kyiv, and then flew to Tehran.
As reported earlier, Ukrainian plane crashed Wednesday near the airport of Tehran.
There reportedly were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on the plane. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote all people on board died.
The plane caught fire at the takeoff. Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told IRNA that an engine caught fire and the pilot was unable to regain control.