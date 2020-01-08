News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group
Armenia joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has become the 40th member of the Council of Europe’s Co-operation Group to Combat Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Drugs (Pompidou Group).

The Government’s decision takes effect from 1 January 2020. Paruyr Hovhannisyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the Council of Europe, sent the official letter to this effect to the Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić on 7 January 2020.

The Pompidou Group is the Council of Europe’s drug policy co-operation platform established in 1971 at the initiative of the then French President Georges Pompidou. It promotes a balanced approach in the response to drug use and illicit trafficking in drugs, supporting both demand and supply reduction. The Pompidou Group offers a forum for open debate, exchange of experiences between its member States and, as a platform for science and evidence-based innovation, it links policy, research and practice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE experts recognize Armenian anti-corruption efforts, but more must be done to fully comply with recommendations
GRECO encourages the authorities to continue and to complete their reforms…
 PACE urges Armenia to stem up reform of justice system
The report notes that progress is being made in the fight against corruption…
 Armenian parliamentary delegation participated in plenary session of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly
All the proposals of the Armenian delegation regarding...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives head of CoE Conference of International Non-governmental Organizations
At the end of the meeting, the parties reached new agreements on cooperation…
 Armenia's Arayik Harutyunyan leaves for Paris
He will attend the conference of the Council of Europe education ministers...
 Emin Yeritsyan elected CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Vice-President
Emphasis will be on smart cities and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos