News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Embassy in Baghdad operating under normal regime
Armenia MFA: Embassy in Baghdad operating under normal regime
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Baghdad is operating under a normal regime and is constantly in touch with the local authorities and Armenian community organizations. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said, as reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Currently, there are no problems with security in the “international zone”.

Although the explosions that took place in the “International Zone” a couple of days ago were several hundreds of meters away from the diplomatic representation of the Republic of Armenia, they didn’t have an essential impact on the operation of the embassy.

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Baghdad is operating under a normal regime and is constantly in touch with the local authorities and Armenian community organizations,” she stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos