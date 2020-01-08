Armenia MFA: Embassy in Baghdad operating under normal regime

The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Baghdad is operating under a normal regime and is constantly in touch with the local authorities and Armenian community organizations. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan said, as reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Currently, there are no problems with security in the “international zone”.
Although the explosions that took place in the “International Zone” a couple of days ago were several hundreds of meters away from the diplomatic representation of the Republic of Armenia, they didn’t have an essential impact on the operation of the embassy.
The Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Baghdad is operating under a normal regime and is constantly in touch with the local authorities and Armenian community organizations,” she stated.