Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: No ground to terminate flights through Iran's airspace yet

The Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia reports that there are still no grounds to terminate flights through Iran’s airspace. This is stated in the statement posted on the Facebook page of the Civil Aviation Committee.
The statement particularly reads as follows:
“We inform that the Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Armenia is constantly in contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), as well as the aviation authorities of Russia and Ukraine.
The Civil Aviation Committee informs its decision that there are still no grounds to terminate flights through the airspace of Iran. At the same time, we state that the Civil Aviation Committee continues to follow the development of events and will inform the public about its decisions.
We inform that the next Yerevan-Tehran flight of Armenia Airways is scheduled for January 10, 2020., and UR airline company’s flights to and from Erbil and Yerevan are scheduled for January 12, 2020. In case of change of flights, the Civil Aviation Committee will provide information before the flights.”