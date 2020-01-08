Turkish, Russian President call for ceasefire in Libya on January 12

President of Turkey and Russia Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Libya from midnight on January 12, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
Their remakrs came following an extended meeting of presidents in Istanbul, TASS reported.
During the talks between Erdogan and Putin, bilateral and regional issues were discussed. An exchange of views took place regarding the ceasefire in Idlib, tensions between Iran and the US, the situation in Libya and Iraq, he said adding that Erdogan and Putin have called for a ceasefire in Libya, which is due to take effect at 00:00 on January 12.
According to Cavusoglu, the leaders also discussed measures to reduce tensions in the Middle East after the aggravation of US-Iran relations.