Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region

Russian and Turkish President Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan issued a statement following their meeting in Istanbul.

According to them, the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani undermines stability and security in the region.

Today's launch of the TurkStream gas pipeline is a vivid example of such mutually beneficial relations, the leaders said noting they are satisfied that their cooperation not only serves the interests of the two peoples, but also contributes to solving regional problems.

The two also touched upon the situation in Iran, and expressed deep concern about the escalation of tension between the US and Iran, as well as its negative consequences for Iraq. According to them, the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is an act that undermines security and stability in the region.

What comes to Iran’s ballistic missile strikes against coalition military bases in Iraq on January 8, 2020, they believe that exchanging strikes and using force by either side does not contribute to finding solutions to the Middle East issues and lead to a new round of instability, not meeting any interests.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to preserve the sovereignty, independence, political unity and territorial integrity of Syria and highlighted their determination to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well as to counteract separatist agendas in Syria.

The two noted the need to establish a peace in the Idlib de-escalation zone through the full implementation of all Idlib accords.

Putin and Erdogan have also discussed Libyan issue.

”We have decided to take the initiative and, as intermediaries, call on all parties in Libya to stop hostilities as of 00.00 hours on 12 January, declare a sustainable cease-fire, supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilizing the situation on the ground and normalizing daily life in Tripoli and other cities, and immediately come together around a negotiating table with a view to putting an end to the sufferings of the Libyan people and bring back peace and prosperity to the country," Daily Sabah reported quoting a statement.