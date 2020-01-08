Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity

Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning

617 candidates registered to run in snap elections in Azerbaijan

Turkish Airlines terminates flights to and from Iran and Iraq

Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq

UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran

Armenia President offers condolences to Ukrainian and Iranian counterparts

Armenia PM sends telegrams of condolence to Ukraine and Iran Presidents

Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz

Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran

Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election as Spanish PM

Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, killing all people aboard, Iran attacks US bases in Iraq, 08.01.19 digest

Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: No ground to terminate flights through Iran's airspace yet

Iran not going to send black boxes of Ukrainian plane to Boeing

Cyprus allows US to deploy rapid response team on island

Turkish, Russian President call for ceasefire in Libya on January 12

Putin, Erdogan stand for peaceful resolution of problems in Persian Gulf

Boeing 737 has Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight the day before crashing in Tehran

Armenia MFA: Embassy in Baghdad operating under normal regime

EU spares no effort to save Iranian nuclear deal

Erdogan: Tension between US and Iran has reached dangerous level

Armenia joins Council of Europe’s drug policy expert body, Pompidou Group

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office denies motion to release television company owner via personal pledge

France not planning to pull servicemen out of Iraq yet

India, Pakistan warn citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq

NATO Secretary General condemns Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Putin, Erdogan launch Turkish Stream

Armenia, Poland to sign military-technical cooperation agreement

Armenia soldier who is found dead was married, had one son

Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident

Armenian minister visits Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia

Armenia civil aviation: Flights between Yerevan, Tehran operating as normal

Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020

Analyst: Closed borders keeping people from making investments in Armenia

Armenia man charged with murder of 16-year-old girl

Spain pulls some of its troops out of Iraq

Turkish FM holds phone talks with Iranian counterpart

Turkish FM to visit Iraq

Armenian contractual soldier's body found at military post, criminal case instituted

One dollar draws near AMD 480 in Armenia

Peacekeepers complete their mission in Lebanon and return to Armenia

Armenian Ombudsman expresses condolences over Ukrainian plane crash in Iran

Iran deputy chief of mission to Armenia: US operation in Iraq was contrary to international law

Book of Mourning opened at Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia

Rouhani says US cannot evade consequences of its terroristic measures

Those protesting closure of Maralik maternity hospital reopen Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

Two people do not board Ukrainian plane crashed in Tehran

Boy, 10, found hanged in Armenia village

Assembly of Azerbaijani Armenians President on genocide of Armenians in Sumgait and Baku

Ukraine stopping flights of Ukrainian airlines in Iranian airspace

Putin and Erdogan meeting kicks off in Istanbul

Armenia PM condoles with relatives of those killed in Iran plane crash

OPEC sees no risks of oil shortages amid tense situation in Middle East

Analyst: Azerbaijan personnel changes related to elections are closely linked to Karabakh issue

European Commission President urges US, Iran to immediately stop using weapons

Analyst: Baku agent network has long been working against Armenia in whole region

Change made in U.S. Embassy in Yerevan entry procedures

Chinese MFA calls on US and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts peacefully

Israeli PM says any country attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'

Iranian commander: US to face more harsh response in case of any further mischief

Iranian FM: We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression

Analyst: Armenia should not take any one’s position on situation regarding Iran

UK Foreign Secretary condemns Iran’s attacks on US bases in Iraq

Armenia colonel’s child hospitalized after major road crash dies

Iranologist: Qasem Soleimani had a flexible position on Karabakh issue

NGO head: Azerbaijan may become springboard for military operations against Iran

U.S. Embassy in Yerevan temporarily suspends some visa services

Armenian political scientist: New aggravation on Iran is not beneficial for global economy

Iran embassy in Armenia to open book of mourning on General Soleimani’s death

Khamenei: They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough

Armenia's Pashinyan convenes meeting to discuss situation in region

Catholicos of All Armenians extends condolences to families, relatives of plane crash victims

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation appeal

Political scientist: Conflict on Iran can expand its geography

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran: Version of terrorist attack or missile attack is ruled out now

General Qasem Soleimani buried in Kerman

Tense situation in Armenia’s Maralik (PHOTOS)

Armenia inmate dies at Convicts' Hospital

MFA: According to preliminary data no Armenia nationals among casualties of Ukraine plane crash in Iran

Smoke from Australian fires reaches Brazil

Sasna Tsrer armed group case court hearing adjourns in Yerevan

Most Americans expect war with Iran

Reports: 80 killed in Iran missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

Armenia fake Facebook page host charged, arrested

Preliminary list of Boeing 737 passengers killed

Iranian authorities reveal cause of Ukrainian Boeing crash in Tehran

Armenia marks Bone Marrow Donor Day

Ukrainian president comments on UIA plane crash

Armenia political scientist: All US military bases in region are within reach of Iran missiles

Most passengers of plane crashed in Tehran are Iranians: 168 passengers, 9 crew members die

MFA: Information on presence of Armenia citizens on list of passengers of plane crash in Iran is being verified

Armenian FM expresses condolences to families and friends of Ukrainian plane crash victims

Armenia PM: I congratulate us all on start of work year

WTI oil prices rise after Iranian attacks on US bases

Footage of American bases shelling in Iraq published

US bans airlines from flying over Iran and Iraq

Black box of crashed Ukrainian plane found