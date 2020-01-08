News
Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election as Spanish PM
Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election as Spanish PM
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Pedro Sanchez on his re-election as Spanish PM.

According to the government's press service, in a congratulatory message Pashinyan wished his counterpart success in fulfilling a responsible mission.

Armenia attaches great importance to the progressive development of relations with Spain for the benefit of both peoples, Pashinyan noted.

The PM noted he highly appreciates the role of Spain in strengthening relations between Armenia and the EU and hopes that newer successes will be achieved in the future.
