Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today sent a congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz on being appointed Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.
The congratulatory message particularly states the following:
“I cordially congratulate you on being appointed Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria.
I am certain that the vote of confidence given to you by the friendly people of Austria will best serve for implementation of the goals of your cabinet.
I fondly remember our meeting in Vienna in March of last year. I fully hope that, during your term of office, the existing friendly relations between our governments will expand further for the welfare of the Armenian and Austrian peoples.
I wish you success in the implementation of your mission, and I wish the friendly people of Austria more progress and welfare.”