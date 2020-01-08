Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran

The United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. This is what US President Donald Trump declared in his statement addressed to the American people after Iran’s attacks on US military facilities in Iraq. Trump didn’t go into detail about the nature of the sanctions, but stated that “these powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior”.
Trump called on Europe to break away from the remnants of the ‘foolish’ Iranian nuclear deal.
He declared that he plans to ask NATO allies to “become much more involved in the Middle East process”. He touted the US economy, American energy independence and a stronger military under his leadership, adding they are accomplishments “nobody thought were possible”.
According to Trump, the US has enough oil and natural gas and doesn’t need the oil of the Middle East.
He warned Iran that US missiles are “big, powerful, accurate, lethal and fast”, but said “we do not want to use it”.
Trump said the US is open for talks with Tehran.
He also supported his administration’s decision to kill general Soleimani, saying “his hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood” and “he should have been terminated long ago”.