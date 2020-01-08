Armenia PM sends telegrams of condolence to Ukraine and Iran Presidents

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent telegrams of condolence to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani over the tragic plane crash that took place in the vicinity of Tehran, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
The telegram addressed to the President of Ukraine reads as follows:
“Dear Mr. Zelenskyy,
It is with deep sorrow that I received the sad news about the destruction of the plane of Ukraine International Airlines near Tehran.
On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I express deep condolences to and solidarity with the families and relatives of the victims. We stand with the friendly people of Ukraine at this difficult moment in time.”
The telegram addressed to the President of Iran states the following:
“Your Excellency,
I was sad to learn about the tragic plane crash that took place in the vicinity of Tehran on January 8 and took the lives of a dozen people. On behalf of the Armenian people, I express my deep condolences to you, the families of the victims and the friendly people of Iran.”