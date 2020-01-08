Turkish Airlines terminates flights to and from Iran and Iraq

Turkish Airlines has terminated flights to and from Iran and Iraq due to the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran, reports DHA.
The Turkish airline company has postponed its flights to and from Iran and Iraq, and the issue of restoration of flights will be reviewed in 24 hours.
Lufthansa will restore flights to and from Tehran on January 9 after stopping flights to Iran as a result of the bombardment of US military facilities in Iraq.
Finnair has also terminated flights over Iraq and Iran.
In addition, Ukraine has also prohibited flights to Iran until the reasons behind the plane crash are revealed.